Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 72.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 16.72% to Rs 16.82 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 72.37% to Rs 33.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.8214.41 17 OPM %21.70-29.63 -PBDT4.13-4.35 LP PBT3.79-4.72 LP NP33.2519.29 72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Thu,November 03 2022 15:44 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read