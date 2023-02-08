Sungold Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.13% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.13% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.410.32 28 OPM %4.889.38 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,February 08 2023 07:37 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Sensex drops 221 pts, Nifty ends below 17,750; Tata Steel drops over 5%

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]