Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 1.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.45% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 1.09% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.401.38 1 OPM %75.7174.64 -PBDT1.061.03 3 PBT1.041.02 2 NP0.930.92 1

First Published: Sat,November 12 2022 11:24 IST
