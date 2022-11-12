Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 1.09% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 1.45% to Rs 1.40 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 1.09% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.401.38 1 OPM %75.7174.64 -PBDT1.061.03 3 PBT1.041.02 2 NP0.930.92 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,November 12 2022 11:24 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read