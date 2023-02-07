Superior Finlease standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 107.69% to Rs 0.27 crore Net profit of Superior Finlease rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 107.69% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.270.13 108 OPM %-25.93-92.31 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)