Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 1842.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 15.40 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 1842.86% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.4013.58 13 OPM %15.062.36 -PBDT3.190.41 678 PBT3.090.31 897 NP2.720.14 1843

First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 17:46 IST
