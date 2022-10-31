Surana Solar standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 11.18 crore Net profit of Surana Solar declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.189.78 14 OPM %5.3714.62 -PBDT0.781.43 -45 PBT0.140.38 -63 NP0.100.16 -38



