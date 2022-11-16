Surya Funcity standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 46.04% to Rs 2.03 croreNet profit of Surya Funcity rose 40.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.04% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.031.39 46 OPM %54.1962.59 -PBDT1.130.86 31 PBT0.910.65 40 NP0.910.65 40
First Published: Wed,November 16 2022 11:27 IST
