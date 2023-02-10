Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 282.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.39% to Rs 291.75 crore Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 282.42% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 14.39% to Rs 291.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 255.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income291.75255.04 14 OPM %36.4130.38 -PBDT23.577.91 198 PBT23.577.91 198 NP18.054.72 282 Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 282.42% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 14.39% to Rs 291.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 255.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.291.75255.0436.4130.3823.577.9123.577.9118.054.72



