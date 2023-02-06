Suumaya Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 85.96% to Rs 141.39 crore Net profit of Suumaya Industries declined 99.31% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 85.96% to Rs 141.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1007.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales141.391007.27 -86 OPM %-40.829.11 -PBDT12.2294.85 -87 PBT10.4092.03 -89 NP0.6696.00 -99 Net profit of Suumaya Industries declined 99.31% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 85.96% to Rs 141.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1007.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.141.391007.27-40.829.1112.2294.8510.4092.030.6696.00 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)