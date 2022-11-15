Syncom Formulations (India) standalone net profit declines 35.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.93% to Rs 54.49 crore Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) declined 35.94% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 54.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales54.4952.94 3 OPM %7.8910.71 -PBDT6.558.27 -21 PBT5.377.30 -26 NP3.605.62 -36



