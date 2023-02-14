Syncom Formulations (India) standalone net profit rises 3.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.26% to Rs 57.38 crore Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 3.49% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 57.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales57.3857.23 0 OPM %10.308.53 -PBDT7.176.97 3 PBT5.975.98 0 NP4.154.01 3



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)