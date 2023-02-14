Syncom Formulations (India) standalone net profit rises 3.49% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 0.26% to Rs 57.38 croreNet profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 3.49% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 57.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales57.3857.23 0 OPM %10.308.53 -PBDT7.176.97 3 PBT5.975.98 0 NP4.154.01 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:48 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read