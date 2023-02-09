Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 68.22% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 69.91% to Rs 512.62 croreNet profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 68.22% to Rs 33.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 69.91% to Rs 512.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 301.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales512.62301.70 70 OPM %9.3312.32 -PBDT53.1736.65 45 PBT45.0529.82 51 NP33.1919.73 68
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:38 IST
