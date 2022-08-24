T.V. Today Network Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd and Sagar Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 August 2022.

T.V. Today Network Ltd spiked 9.34% to Rs 292.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 43785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3785 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd soared 7.39% to Rs 530.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61801 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd surged 7.35% to Rs 84. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd added 7.29% to Rs 197.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96219 shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd advanced 7.11% to Rs 213.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12375 shares in the past one month.

