Tai Industries standalone net profit rises 95.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 69.68 croreNet profit of Tai Industries rose 95.89% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 69.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales69.6861.75 13 OPM %0.520.86 -PBDT2.141.09 96 PBT2.081.03 102 NP1.430.73 96
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 18:04 IST
