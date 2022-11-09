Tai Industries standalone net profit rises 95.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 69.68 crore Net profit of Tai Industries rose 95.89% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 69.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales69.6861.75 13 OPM %0.520.86 -PBDT2.141.09 96 PBT2.081.03 102 NP1.430.73 96 Net profit of Tai Industries rose 95.89% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 69.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 61.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.69.6861.750.520.862.141.092.081.031.430.73 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



