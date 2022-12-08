Talbros Automotive Components bags order worth Rs 60 cr

Talbros Automotive Components has received a new multi years order worth Rs. 60 crore in the heat shield business from a leading passenger vehicle (PV) OEM in India. This order is to be executed over a period of next 5 years.

With this order, the company has added orders worth Rs. 880 crore during the current financial year across its business divisions, product segments and JVs.

