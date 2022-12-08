Talbros Automotive Components bags order worth Rs 60 cr
By Capital Market | Last Updated at December 08 2022 09:31 IST
Talbros Automotive Components has received a new multi years order worth Rs. 60 crore in the heat shield business from a leading passenger vehicle (PV) OEM in India. This order is to be executed over a period of next 5 years.
With this order, the company has added orders worth Rs. 880 crore during the current financial year across its business divisions, product segments and JVs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
- RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
- Google's Year in Search 2022: Here is a recap of what India searched online
- Gujarat election result LIVE: BJP over halfway mark; Congress, AAP trail
- German police conduct countrywide raids, arrests 25 to avert coup: Report
- RBI Policy: Time to be selective in rate sensitives; keep DLF, SBI on radar
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; PSBs rally, TCS, Airtel drop 1%
- RBI rate hike may halt rally in BFSI sector, pressure on bank NIMs seen
- Podcast RBI monetary policy review: Is it time to pick fixed-income securities?
- November report card: Banking, finance stocks dominate FPI flows
- Time still not ripe for investors to bet on long-duration debt funds
- A 4-day workweek may find global acceptance but face roadblocks in India
- Long-overdue brand reboot aims to rescue Air India's battered image
- Hitachi Rail wins bid to run automatic Metro train operations: CMRL
- ICICI Bank, Axis Bank likely to raise Rs 5,000 cr each via bond sales
- SoftBank-backed Cars24 eyes small towns to sell used cars in India
- Startup funding dips by 35% to $24.7 bn in 2022 YTD: Tracxn report
- Sebi issues Rs 6.42 cr demand notice to Sahara group in OFCD issuance case
- Fullerton acquisition deal: Sumitomo Mitsui Group faces $670-mn tax bill
- Railways' diesel consumption reduced by 50.29% in FY21 compared to FY20
- Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 348 cr from bonds to fund business growth
- Airports rearranging departures, arrivals to avoid congestion: Scindia
- RBI opts for smaller repo rate hike of 35 bps, hints at more to come
- Xiaomi India's Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy resigns: Report
- Startup funding dips by 35% to $24.7 bn in 2022 YTD: Tracxn report
- Fullerton acquisition deal: Sumitomo Mitsui Group faces $670-mn tax bill