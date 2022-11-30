Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to act as an authorised RBI agency bank

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has been authorised by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for undertaking Government Business on behalf of RBI and thereby executed an agreement with RBI at Mumbai for having appointed Tamilnad Mercantile Bank as an agency bank of RBI for undertaking Government Agency Business. Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)