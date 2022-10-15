Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 39.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.19% to Rs 763.17 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi rose 39.06% to Rs 174.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 125.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.19% to Rs 763.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 595.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales763.17595.33 28 OPM %29.6930.85 -PBDT240.96184.48 31 PBT219.17170.98 28 NP174.28125.33 39

First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 08:11 IST
