Tata Motors arm inks pact with BMTC to supply 921 electric buses

The auto major on Friday said that its fully owned subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions has signed a definitive agreement with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for operating 921 electric buses in the city of Bengaluru.

As part of the agreement, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for a period 12 years, said the company.

G Sathyavathi, IAS, managing director, BMTC said, We are pleased to have signed an agreement with TML Smart City Mobility Solutions for operating 921 electric buses in Bengaluru. We are confident that the induction of the zero-emission, eco-friendly buses will benefit all stakeholders and help in curbing air pollution. Tata Motors' vast experience in the electric mobility domain will certainly assist in providing uninterrupted, safe and comfortable commute in the city.

Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, said, It is a momentous occasion for us as we sign the first definitive agreement under the larger Convergence Energy Services (CESL) tender and are delighted to have partnered with BMTC in their effort to modernise and electrify the public transportation in the city of Bengaluru. We, at Tata Motors, continuously endeavour to develop smart, green and energy efficient mass mobility solutions. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Bengaluru.

Tata Motors said that its research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%.

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 944.61 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 4,441.57 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 30.5% to Rs 78,846.92 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 60,435.92 crore in Q2 FY22.

Shares of Tata Motors gained 1.10% to close at Rs 421.25 on Friday, 16 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News