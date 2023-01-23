Tata Motors Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 463.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.14% to Rs 882.16 crore Net Loss of Tata Motors Finance reported to Rs 463.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.14% to Rs 882.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 929.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales882.16929.95 -5 OPM %6.3846.61 -PBDT-448.98-38.54 -1065 PBT-463.43-52.96 -775 NP-463.43-3.51 -13103 Net Loss of Tata Motors Finance reported to Rs 463.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.14% to Rs 882.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 929.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.882.16929.956.3846.61-448.98-38.54-463.43-52.96-463.43-3.51 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



