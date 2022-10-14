Tata Power Company reports cyber attack on its IT infrastructure

Tata Power Company had a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure impacting some of its IT systems.

The Company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems. All critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points.

First Published: Fri,October 14 2022 19:12 IST
