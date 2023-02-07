Tata Steel Ltd Slides 3.78%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 1.56%

Tata Steel Ltd has lost 2.12% over last one month compared to 2.14% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.18% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd fell 3.78% today to trade at Rs 113.15. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.56% to quote at 20227.69. The index is down 2.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 3.02% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 1.24% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 0.46 % over last one year compared to the 5.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 20.8 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23.64 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 138.63 on 06 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 82.71 on 23 Jun 2022.

