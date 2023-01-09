Tata Steel rises after Q3 business update; Neelachal Ispat Nigam commences operations
Tata Steel advanced 1.56% after the steel maker said that the crude steel production of the India business in Q3 FY23 stood at 5 million tons and was up 4% on YoY and up 4% on QoQ basis.
Deliveries of Tata Steel India were at 4.73 million tons and were up 7% YoY primarily driven by 11% growth in domestic deliveries, which also led to improvement in product mix.
For the quarter, deliveries of the Automotive & Special Products segment were marginally lower due to drop in automotive production. Branded Products & Retail segment deliveries were up 13% YoY in Q3 FY23. The deliveries of the Industrial Products & Projects segment recorded an increase of 15% YoY and were the best ever quarterly sales driven by increase in value added products.
Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for individual home builders, grew by around 49% YoY to Rs. 1,419 crores in 9M FY23.
The steel maker further informed that Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) has begun operations within 3 months of completion of acquisition and is presently undergoing ramp up to rated capacity of approximately 1 million tons. Tata Tiscon rebars are being made from NINL billets.
During the quarter, Tata Steel Europe steel deliveries stood at 1.96 million tons and were lower by 9% on YoY basis but up 5% on QoQ basis. Production in Q3 FY23 was 2.25 million tons, lower by 6% on QoQ and by 12% on YoY basis.
Tata Steel Thailand's production was 0.27 million tons (down 16% YoY) and deliveries amounted to 0.29 million tons (down 9% YoY) in Q3 FY23.
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tons per annum.
The company reported a 90% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,297 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 12,548 crore in Q2 FY22. Total revenue from operations fell marginally, by 1%, to Rs 59,878 crore in the second quarter as compared with the same period last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT