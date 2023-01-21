TCNS Clothing Co. receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

From CRISIL TCNS Clothing Co. announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the ratings on the bank facilities of the company as under: TCNS Clothing Co. announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the ratings on the bank facilities of the company as under: Total bank facilities rated - Rs 75 crore Long term rating - CRISIL A+/ Stable (rating reaffirmed, outlook revised from negative) Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)



