TCNS Clothing Co. receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

From CRISIL

TCNS Clothing Co. announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the ratings on the bank facilities of the company as under:

Total bank facilities rated - Rs 75 crore Long term rating - CRISIL A+/ Stable (rating reaffirmed, outlook revised from negative) Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

First Published: Sat,January 21 2023 12:50 IST
