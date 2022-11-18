TCPL Packaging Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd and Oswal Agro Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2022.

TCPL Packaging Ltd spiked 17.94% to Rs 1673.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5783 shares in the past one month.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 17.37% to Rs 58.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15413 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd surged 14.97% to Rs 67.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58490 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2546 shares in the past one month.

Honda India Power Products Ltd added 13.28% to Rs 2441.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3602 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd advanced 11.01% to Rs 47.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21212 shares in the past one month.

