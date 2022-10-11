TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, India Cements in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS reported 10.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,431 crore on 4.8% increase in revenue to Rs 55,309 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.

The board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share. The record date for the same is 18 October 2022 and the payment date is 07 November 2022.

Infosys: The board of the company will meet on 13 October 2022 to consider proposal for buyback of shares.

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler maker announced that its board approved the completion and closure of the share buyback on Monday, 10 October 2022. Bajaj Auto commenced the share buyback on 4 July 2022. The two-wheeler maker said it bought back 64,09,662 equity shares, utilizing an aggregate amount of Rs 2499.96 crore, representing 99.99% of the maximum buyback size.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC): Khandukhal Rampura Transmission, a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting, established for the development of 400 KV Khandukhal (Srinagar) - Rampura (Kashipur) D/C Line has been transferred to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, the successful bidder on 7 October 2022.

India Cements: The company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with JSW Cement (Buyer) and divested the entire shareholdings held by it in Springway Mining Private Limited (SMPL), for a total consideration of Rs.476.87 crore and consequently, SMPL ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary.

Panacea Biotec: The company has received long-term supply awards worth US$ 127.30 million (around Rs 1040 crore) from UNICEF and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for supply of its WHO pre-qualified fully liquid Pentavalent vaccine, Easyfive-TT.

