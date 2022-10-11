TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, India Cements in focus
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS reported 10.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,431 crore on 4.8% increase in revenue to Rs 55,309 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q1 FY23.
The board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share. The record date for the same is 18 October 2022 and the payment date is 07 November 2022.
Infosys: The board of the company will meet on 13 October 2022 to consider proposal for buyback of shares.
Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler maker announced that its board approved the completion and closure of the share buyback on Monday, 10 October 2022. Bajaj Auto commenced the share buyback on 4 July 2022. The two-wheeler maker said it bought back 64,09,662 equity shares, utilizing an aggregate amount of Rs 2499.96 crore, representing 99.99% of the maximum buyback size.
Power Finance Corporation (PFC): Khandukhal Rampura Transmission, a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting, established for the development of 400 KV Khandukhal (Srinagar) - Rampura (Kashipur) D/C Line has been transferred to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, the successful bidder on 7 October 2022.
India Cements: The company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with JSW Cement (Buyer) and divested the entire shareholdings held by it in Springway Mining Private Limited (SMPL), for a total consideration of Rs.476.87 crore and consequently, SMPL ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary.
Panacea Biotec: The company has received long-term supply awards worth US$ 127.30 million (around Rs 1040 crore) from UNICEF and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for supply of its WHO pre-qualified fully liquid Pentavalent vaccine, Easyfive-TT.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMSTOCK ALERT