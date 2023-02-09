TCS recognized as Leader in Managed Detection and Response Services
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services.
The report recognized TCS a Leader for gaining significant mindshare among enterprise clients through their depth and breadth of MDR offerings underpinned by investments in automation and AI/ML-based threat hunting capabilities, threat intelligence and incident response capabilities. It calls out TCS' Cyber Defense suite for the flexibility it offers by being able to integrate with various technology partners.
