TCS to drive digital transformation of Envestnet Data and Analytics

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with Envestnet Data and Analytics as the latter expands its technology ecosystem, embraces cloud-first data architectures, and continues to bring comprehensive financial wellness solutions more efficiently to its clients.

The partnership with TCS will see both firms collaborate on transformative market opportunities, and co-innovate to bring insights and products that will help global financial institutions deepen client relationships and deliver greater lifetime value. In addition to expanding its core platform and cloud-enabling its data estate, TCS will leverage its cloud capabilities and Machine First approach to enhance Envestnet D&A's technology infrastructure, streamline operations, and increase product innovation.

This partnership will deliver a holistic data platform that aims to transform client experiences across banking, payments, lending and wealth products, enable users to augment current data sets with new data from alternate sources and create insights for potential new portfolio strategies.

Additionally, TCS will leverage its customer-specific contextual knowledge to envision and provide custom designed analytics solutions to its clients in the banking and financial services industry, leveraging the Envestnet D&A platform.

