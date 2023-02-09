Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 489.01 crore Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 33.33% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 510.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 510.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales489.01510.26 -4 OPM %22.6319.65 -PBDT130.76100.42 30 PBT115.3184.43 37 NP83.6862.76 33



