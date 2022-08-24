Tejas Networks spurts over 8% in four days

Tejas Networks rallied 5.96% to Rs 523.45, extending gains for the fourth trading session.

Shares of Tejas Networks jumped 8.57% in four trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 482.15 on 18 August 2022.

On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 59,070 shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 542.95 and a low of Rs 496.8 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 578.45 on 11 April 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 350.50 on 26 August 2021.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 10.57% compared with 5.93% rise in the Sensex.

The scrip had outperformed the market in past three months, surged 24.47% as against Sensex's 9.29% rise.

The counter had also outperformed the market in past one year, soaring 44.2% as against Sensex's 5.57% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 69.161. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 466.79, 462.10 and 445.32, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.64 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with a net profit of Rs 7.55 crore in Q1 FY22. Net revenue during the quarter was at Rs 125.76 crore, down 12.8% YoY. The company said that the Q1 revenue was weak since it could not fulfill customer orders due to component shortages. It is making changes to internal processes and tools to better manage the supply chain.

