Telecom shares edge higher
Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 5.75 points or 0.36% at 1612.62 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (up 3.83%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.45%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.74%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.88%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.29%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.1%).
On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.6%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.04%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.03%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 245.49 or 0.4% at 60560.73.
The Nifty 50 index was down 81.75 points or 0.46% at 17811.7.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 52.06 points or 0.19% at 28179.47.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.26 points or 0.19% at 8888.35.
On BSE,1500 shares were trading in green, 1324 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.
