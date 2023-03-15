Telecom shares fall
Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 6.44 points or 0.42% at 1534.73 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.39%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.67%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.52%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.36%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.15%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.21%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.92%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.14%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.39%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 17.26 or 0.03% at 57917.45.
The Nifty 50 index was up 31.55 points or 0.19% at 17074.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 139.8 points or 0.52% at 27282.43.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.06 points or 0.5% at 8616.63.
On BSE,1878 shares were trading in green, 1538 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.
