The aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress: PM

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded the increase in number of airports as domestic air passenger movement touches 4.45 lakhs, a new high post covid. Quoting a tweet by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Prime Minister tweeted; More airports and better connectivitythe aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,February 22 2023 14:02 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Benchmarks further extend downfall; European markets open in red

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]