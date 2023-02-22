The aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress: PM

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded the increase in number of airports as domestic air passenger movement touches 4.45 lakhs, a new high post covid. Quoting a tweet by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Prime Minister tweeted; More airports and better connectivitythe aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress.



