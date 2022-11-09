The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 1753.46 croreNet profit of The Ramco Cements declined 99.40% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 515.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 1753.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1453.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1753.461453.08 21 OPM %10.7127.51 -PBDT139.54377.61 -63 PBT17.55278.73 -94 NP3.08515.84 -99
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 15:07 IST
