The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 99.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 1753.46 crore Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 99.40% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 515.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 1753.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1453.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1753.461453.08 21 OPM %10.7127.51 -PBDT139.54377.61 -63 PBT17.55278.73 -94 NP3.08515.84 -99 Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 99.40% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 515.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 1753.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1453.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1753.461453.0810.7127.51139.54377.6117.55278.733.08515.84 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)