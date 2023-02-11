Thermax bags order worth Rs 251.7 cr

Thermax has received an order of Rs. 251.7 crore from an Indian public sector power company for Renovation & Modernization (R&M) of the Electrostatic Precipitator Package of its 3x210 MW Thermal Power Station, located at Bankura, West Bengal, India.

The ESP systems will be renovated, retrofitted and modernised to reduce particulate emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for the power plants. The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, dismantling/relocation, civil work, construction and commissioning of the ESP systems. The project is slated to be completed in 25 months.

