Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 168.09% to Rs 2.52 crore Net profit of Titan Intech rose 116.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 168.09% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.520.94 168 OPM %23.8139.36 -PBDT0.590.33 79 PBT0.520.24 117 NP0.520.24 117 Net profit of Titan Intech rose 116.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 168.09% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.520.9423.8139.360.590.330.520.240.520.24 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)