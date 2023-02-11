Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 168.09% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech rose 116.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 168.09% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.520.94 168 OPM %23.8139.36 -PBDT0.590.33 79 PBT0.520.24 117 NP0.520.24 117

First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 16:32 IST
