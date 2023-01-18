Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Finance declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.180.14 29 OPM %22.2257.14 -PBDT0.040.08 -50 PBT0.040.08 -50 NP0.040.06 -33

First Published: Wed,January 18 2023 07:34 IST
