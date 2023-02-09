Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 7.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 196.47 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 7.57% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 196.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 180.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales196.47180.03 9 OPM %21.4717.36 -PBDT41.1238.99 5 PBT32.8331.49 4 NP24.7222.98 8

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:35 IST
