Trent consolidated net profit rises 19.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.65% to Rs 2303.38 crore Net profit of Trent rose 19.55% to Rs 167.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 139.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.65% to Rs 2303.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1499.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2303.381499.08 54 OPM %14.0318.19 -PBDT322.64253.26 27 PBT204.46172.80 18 NP167.00139.69 20 Net profit of Trent rose 19.55% to Rs 167.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 139.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.65% to Rs 2303.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1499.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2303.381499.0814.0318.19322.64253.26204.46172.80167.00139.69



