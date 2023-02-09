Trent consolidated net profit rises 19.55% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 53.65% to Rs 2303.38 croreNet profit of Trent rose 19.55% to Rs 167.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 139.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.65% to Rs 2303.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1499.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2303.381499.08 54 OPM %14.0318.19 -PBDT322.64253.26 27 PBT204.46172.80 18 NP167.00139.69 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:35 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read