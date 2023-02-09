Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 8.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 812.14 crore Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 8.04% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 812.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 762.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales812.14762.75 6 OPM %5.445.14 -PBDT33.5431.04 8 PBT27.2725.34 8 NP20.5519.02 8



