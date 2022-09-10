Trident bath linen production drops 37% YoY in August
Trident announced its production update for August 2022 on Saturday, 10 September 2022.
In the home textile division, production of bath linen tumbled 37.17% to 3,091 metric tonnes (MT) in August 2022 as against 4,920 MT posted in August 2021. Production of bed linen slipped 37.74% to 1.93 million metres (MM) in August 2022 from 3.1 MM recorded in August 2021. Production of yarn slumped 41.72% to 6,471 MT in August 2022 as compared to 11,103 MT reported in the same period a year ago.
In paper & chemicals division, production of paper declined 13.87% to 12,679 MT in August 2022 compared with 14,721 MT posted in August 2021. Meanwhile, production of chemicals rose 1.49% to 9,063 MT in August 2022 as against 8,930 MT recorded in the same period last year.
Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 37.5% to Rs 129.35 crore despite of 13.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,679.90 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Trident were down 1.12% to close at Rs 39.75 on Friday, 9 September 2022.
