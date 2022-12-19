TVS Motor Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1057.5, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.19% in last one year as compared to a 10.42% jump in NIFTY and a 23.99% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18344.85. The Sensex is at 61582.12, up 0.4%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 0.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12775.25, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

