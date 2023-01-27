Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 90.36% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 24.54 croreNet profit of Ultracab (India) rose 90.36% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 24.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.5420.90 17 OPM %13.659.04 -PBDT2.531.21 109 PBT2.331.01 131 NP1.580.83 90
First Published: Fri,January 27 2023 13:48 IST
