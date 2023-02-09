Uma Exports consolidated net profit declines 23.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.53% to Rs 273.30 crore Net profit of Uma Exports declined 23.56% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.53% to Rs 273.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 393.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales273.30393.38 -31 OPM %2.983.51 -PBDT10.4614.41 -27 PBT10.4114.35 -27 NP8.2110.74 -24



