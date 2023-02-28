Undertook several measures to proactively communicate and reassure the public about the stability and resilience of the financial system, Says RBI

To tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic, RBI mobilised on an unprecedented scale and speed to put in place a cross-functional response to safeguard lives and livelihood of the people; insulate the economy and the financial sector; ensuring uninterrupted conduct of its crucial functions and maintaining business continuity; supporting its employees, service providers and other stakeholders. A compendium on Business Continuity Measures undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during the COVID-19 Pandemic was released on February 17, 2023 in the annual conference of the Corporate Strategy and Budget Department of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor. In its fight against the Covid-19, the Reserve Bank of India took over 100 measures, both conventional and unconventional, with the aim of being proactive and innovative, while remaining on guard to preserve financial stability, the report said.



