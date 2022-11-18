Union Bank of India rises for third consecutive session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 73.55, up 4.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 67.73% in last one year as compared to a 4.83% jump in NIFTY and a 43.45% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Union Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 73.55, up 4.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 18258. The Sensex is at 61451.95, down 0.48%. Union Bank of India has gained around 59.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 22.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3791.25, up 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 384.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 296.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

