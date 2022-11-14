United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 30.72% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 25.78% to Rs 21.86 croreNet profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 30.72% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.8617.38 26 OPM %15.3224.51 -PBDT4.616.04 -24 PBT3.725.16 -28 NP3.004.33 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Mon,November 14 2022 16:38 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read