United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 30.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.78% to Rs 21.86 crore Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 30.72% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.8617.38 26 OPM %15.3224.51 -PBDT4.616.04 -24 PBT3.725.16 -28 NP3.004.33 -31 Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company declined 30.72% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.8617.3815.3224.514.616.043.725.163.004.33 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



