United Spirits Ltd drops for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 745, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.22% rally in NIFTY and a 26.41% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 55.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

