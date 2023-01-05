United Spirits Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 843.75, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.93% in last one year as compared to a 1.02% rally in NIFTY and a 17.19% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

United Spirits Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 843.75, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 17926.3. The Sensex is at 60094.2, down 0.93%.United Spirits Ltd has eased around 9.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43723.55, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 846.4, down 1.08% on the day. United Spirits Ltd tumbled 5.93% in last one year as compared to a 1.02% rally in NIFTY and a 17.19% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 57.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

