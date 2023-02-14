Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.15% to Rs 9.88 crore Net loss of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.8813.75 -28 OPM %-497.47-23.27 -PBDT-25.322.58 PL PBT-25.392.45 PL NP-28.042.09 PL Net loss of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.8813.75-497.47-23.27-25.322.58-25.392.45-28.042.09 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



