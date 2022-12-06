Uno Minda allots 1.29 lakh equity shares under ESOS
Uno Minda has allotted 1,29,652 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- each, pursuant to the exercise of options by the grantees under UNO Minda Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2019.
With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 114,53,65,460 to Rs. 1,14,56,24,764.
